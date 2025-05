Free Spirits Gospel Choir Concert May 18

If you are in Sonoma and in the mood for some inspiring music, come to see the Free Spirits Gospel Choir! Every kind of music, including some old protest songs that are becoming new again!

Cynthia Tarr’s Free Spirits Gospel Choir will be performing their Spring concert at the Community Center, room 200, on May 18th at 4p.m. Doors open at 3:30. Tickets are $20 each.