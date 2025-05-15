Broken Appliance or Lamp? Bring It to the Repair Fair May 17 at the Community Center

Do you have a lamp, small appliance, electronics, clothing/textile, or bike in need of repair? Bring it to the Repair Fair!

On Saturday, May 17 at the Community Center from 10a.m. to 1p.m., volunteers and specialized repair professionals will be on-hand to repair* your items. We ask that you stay with your item while it’s being fixed, so you can learn tips for future maintenance, how to shop for repairable goods, and even how to repair things yourself!

If you’d like to bring an item to repair, please register the item here. (Pre-registering allows us to prepare for your item!)

This is a free public event.

There will also be a clothes swap hosted by the Sonoma Community Center and Refill Madness Sonoma.

Drop off your clean and good condition clothing only. (No underwear please!) at Refill Madness Sonoma from May 12th – May 15th and then come shop the swap on May 17th from 10am – 3pm at the Sonoma Community Center during the Repair Fair!

*We cannot guarantee your item(s) will be repaired, depending on the existing damage or breakage, ability of volunteer fixers, and availability of materials for repair. Note we cannot work on microwaves, and we can’t repair cell phones but we’re happy to refer you to local professionals who can.

Reuse Alliance hosts this event in partnership with Zero Waste Sonoma.

Does fixing things sound like a fun way to spend a Saturday afternoon? Or want to help out in other ways? We need you! Email volunteer@reusealliance.org or sign up here to get involved!