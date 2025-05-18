Valley to Commemorate Memorial Day with Rep. Thompson

The Sonoma Valley community will gather on Monday, May 26, to honor the nation’s fallen service members in the 67th Annual Sonoma Valley Joint Memorial Day Observance, a solemn ceremony to be held at 11 a.m. at the Sonoma Veterans Memorial Park.

This year’s ceremony coincides with the 20th anniversary of the Star of Honor fountain, a marble monument to courage and sacrifice adjacent to the Sonoma Veterans Memorial Hall.

The event is organized by the Sonoma Veterans Memorial Park Association, a group of local residents representing the major veterans organizations of Sonoma Valley. The ceremony will open with a Grand March of veterans, who are invited to wear their uniforms or service-appropriate attire and gather at 10:30 a.m. Early arrival is encouraged, as seating is limited.

This year’s Guest of Honor and keynote speaker is U.S. Congressman Mike Thompson, who represents California’s 4th Congressional District. A Vietnam combat veteran and Purple Heart recipient, Rep. Thompson has served in Congress since 1998. He is the ranking member of the House Ways and Means Subcommittee on Tax and a senior member of the Health Subcommittee. A small vineyard owner and former educator, he lives in Napa County with his wife, Janet, a family nurse practitioner.

The ceremony will include performances by the Sonoma Hometown Band under the direction of Therese Pasquale Hill, with narration by Butch Engle. The official Color Guard will be presented by the U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Petaluma, while the Rifle Salute will be conducted by Bear Flag Post 1943 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. The Civil Air Patrol Cadet Color Guard, representing the Redwood Empire Composite Squadron 157, will also participate.

Dana Harrison, crowned Miss Sonoma County 2025, will sing the national anthem and “God Bless America.” Bagpiper David Winter and bugler Therese Pasquale Hill will provide musical tributes throughout the ceremony. The Invocation will be delivered by Vietnam War veteran Gene Campagna, followed by a Benediction from Reverend Peadar A. Dalton of the Sonoma Valley Ministerial Association. Carl “Chip” Allen—a local attorney, U.S. Naval Academy graduate, and former submarine officer in the United States Navy—will serve as Master of Ceremonies.



The ceremony will also feature a reading of a Memorial Day tribute poem by Korean War veteran Olyn Hicks and the presentation of an official proclamation by Sonoma Mayor Patricia Farrar-Rivas.

An aerial tribute will feature military-inspired civilian aircraft piloted by members of the Sonoma Sky Park Aviators, honoring the legacy of 5-Star General Henry “Hap” Arnold, who lived in Sonoma Valley following the Second World War.

Following the ceremony, all attendees are invited to an “All-American Picnic” at the Veterans Memorial Building. Complimentary to veterans and their families, the picnic is hosted by the Rotary Club of Sonoma Valley, the Rotary Club of Sonoma Sunrise and the Rotary Club of Sonoma Springs. Rotarians will serve hamburgers and hotdogs in honor of the late Howard (Howie) Ehret, a retired U.S. Navy captain and longtime Rotarian. They will be assisted by Ruth Parks Chambers, founder of the picnic tradition, along with the Native Daughters of the Golden West, Parlor 209.