Get Ready for a Hot Friday Up to 98 Degrees!

National Weather Service…HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Temperatures up to 98 expected.

* WHERE…Interior Central Coast, The Santa Clara Valley and Eastern Hills, The East Bay Hills and Valleys, North Bay Interior Mountains and Valleys.

* WHEN…From 11 AM to 8 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Hot conditions can cause heat illnesses. This level of heat affects most individuals sensitive to heat, especially those without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration. Impacts possible in some health systems and in heat-sensitive industries.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Hydration is a critical piece to surviving the heat. Drink water, and if possible, take water to those who are vulnerable.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to the early morning or evening. Take action when you experience symptoms of heat exhaustion and/or heat stroke.

Beat the heat and check the backseat! Do not leave young children or pets in unattended vehicles. Car interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.