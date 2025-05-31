Draft Local Economy Element of Sonoma’s General Plan Now Available for Review

The City of Sonoma invites community members to review and comment on the newly released Draft Local Economy Element of the General Plan Update. This element outlines strategies to strengthen Sonoma’s economic vitality while preserving its historic character and quality of life. It includes goals and policies related to sustainable development, business diversity, tourism, and workforce housing.

The General Plan Update Task Force will review and discuss the draft at its upcoming meeting on Monday, June 2, 2025, at 5:30 PM in the Emergency Operations Center at 175 First Street West.

The General Plan is Sonoma’s long-term vision and policy framework for how the city should grow and evolve over the next 20 years. The update process provides an opportunity for the community to help shape policies related to land use, housing, transportation, the economy, and more.

The draft is available on the General Plan Update website at sonomacity.generalplan.org on the Documents & Maps page. Submit comments by emailing generalplan@sonomacity.org.