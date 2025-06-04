Kathleen Hill: Hot Sonoma Food News

HOT SONOMA FOOD NEWS: CAFE LA HAYE OPENS FOR LUNCH.

New owner Jose Lopeznunez offers a lunch menu with everything a la carte including Full Circle bread, soup, a mixed green salad of pickled beets and onions, oranges, watermelon radish, and blue cheese ($16) or a Caesar salad ($14). Plus a protein bowl, chicken breast sandwich, pappardelle pasta with prawns, or seasonal fish ($22 to $32).

140 E. Napa St. (707) 935-5994.

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

Dinner from 5 p.m. Check it out.