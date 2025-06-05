Editorial: What a Difference a Year Makes

This June 5 edition marks the first anniversary of the new Sonoma Valley Sun newspaper. This is a moment of celebration and a cause for reflection on what we’ve accomplished since the untimely passing of Val Robichaud in February 2024.

When the new team of David Bolling, Anna Pier, Larry Barnett and Alyssa Conder announced that we were going to continue publication, we called it “Mission Possible.” Despite the nationwide decline of local newspapers, we believed this community would continue to support the Sun, and indeed it has, with great enthusiasm.

Community donations and ads from local businesses have made our publication possible, maintaining a high quality of printing, which is done by the most ecological printer in northern California.

Through community donations, we were able to update our website, which is updated every day with local news, opinion and information about upcoming events. New Yorker cartoonist Hilary Campbell, born and raised here in Sonoma, graces every edition with her insights and humor. Kathleen Hill returned to her roots at the Sun and regularly reports on food happenings and news. Our many talented contributors all live here in the Sonoma Valley, and generously offer opinion pieces on politics, local government, public policy and their views on a range of topics, both personal and otherwise. Our in-depth reports on the Sonoma Valley Unified School District and the potential development of the shuttered Sonoma Developmental Center, as well as timely updates on the environment, housing, and emergency services provide a local perspective on how decisions are being made by our elected representatives, City, County and district.

With the sale of the other local newspapers to a corporate chain headquartered in New York, the Sonoma Valley Sun newspaper is now our area’s only locally owned paper. We take that responsibility seriously, and over the next year we’ll be implementing ways to increase our value to readers and to expand our readership. We will always consider posting and publishing well-reasoned and respectful differing opinions.

For twenty years, Val Robichaud, eventually working nearly solo, provided our Valley with an attractive, informative, and entertaining twice-monthly publication. Both Larry and Anna were along for that ride, and joined by David and Alyssa, we are enthusiastic about the future of our one-year-old venture.

Thank you very much, Sonoma Valley readers, for your kind comments, support and embrace of the Sonoma Valley Sun. And thank you donors and advertisers for your enthusiastic support. Together, we will Keep the Sun Shining!