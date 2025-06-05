 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Sanctuary City status for Sonoma?

I have a few questions, re: Sanctuary City status for Sonoma

1. Has the City of Sonoma declared an actual sanctuary status? And if so what does that actually mean as per response to ICE and/or Homeland Security forces arresting Sonoma residents in the City?
2. Does the City of Sonoma have a deportation defense fund? If not, why not?
3. Is there any (such thing as an ) Emergency Deportation Activist Warning System in the Springs ready to respond to such activities? La Luz?  Churches? Civil Rights groups?
Will Shonbrun, Boyes Hot Springs
