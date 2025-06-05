Sonoma County Sued for Spying on Residents with Drones

A story on SFGate provides details about a lawsuit brought by three Sonoma County citizens, accusing the County of Sonoma of spying on them with drones. In the article, its reported they have been victimized by “‘a runaway spying operation’ that has violated the constitutional rights and privacy of locals, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday by the American Civil Liberties Union.”

The article goes on to explain that the drones were originally used to find illegal cannabis growing operations, but their use has been expanded by code enforcement to finding unpermitted uses on residential property, such as swimming pools.

The full story on SFGate can be accessed HERE.