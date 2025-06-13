Public Comment Now Open on Proposed Conservation Sonoma Planning Agreement

The County of Sonoma in collaboration with local cities, state and federal agencies, and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, is developing a bold new strategy to protect Sonoma County’s most sensitive plants, animals, and natural habitats. This effort, known as Conservation Sonoma, aims to make it easier to meet state and federal environmental requirements while enhancing the region’s ecological resilience.

What is Conservation Sonoma?

Conservation Sonoma is a countywide initiative that brings together the County of Sonoma, Santa Rosa, Petaluma, Cotati, and the Town of Windsor to create a joint Habitat Conservation Plan (HCP) and Natural Community Conservation Plan (NCCP). These long-range plans will streamline environmental permitting while protecting endangered species and the habitats they rely on.

Why This Matters

If you live, work, or build in Sonoma County, these plans will help simplify regulatory processes—saving time and resources—while ensuring that our natural landscapes are preserved for generations to come.

Public Comment

The proposed Planning Agreement is a key step in the process. It sets the goals and creates a roadmap for developing the HCP/NCCP. The proposed agreement includes a preliminary list of the species and habitats that may be protected and outlines how the public and scientific experts can be involved.

Public comment is open now through June 25, 2025.

View the draft Planning Agreement and submit comments to NCCP@wildlife.ca.gov

Get Involved & Stay Connected

Your input is vital. Whether you’re a conservationist, landowner, developer, or resident who cares about Sonoma County’s natural heritage, we invite you to stay informed and engaged.

Take the HCP/NCCP Community Survey. Visit our project website to learn more at permitsonoma.org/conservationsonoma. Sign up for project updates and future opportunities to participate.