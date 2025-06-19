Sonoma Valley Unified School District Selects Megan Russell as Principal of Sassarini Elementary School

The Sonoma Valley Unified School District has announced that Megan Russell will be the Principal at Sassarini Elementary School starting in July 2025. Ms. Russell, a Sonoma Valley High alum, lives in Sonoma with her husband and two sons, current students of SVUSD. She is excited about the opportunity to be a principal in the community that she calls home.

A lifelong Sonoman, Ms. Russell has deep roots in our community and a strong commitment to serving the students and families of Sonoma Valley. Ms. Russell most recently served as a Teacher on Special Assignment, Academic Specialist, at El Verano Elementary where she supported students, staff, and families with care and dedication. Prior to that, she spent ten years as a classroom teacher nurturing young learners and building strong relationships with her students and their families. Her experience, warmth, and collaborative spirit have made her a trusted and respected educator

throughout the district.

Ms. Russell shared her excitement about this new chapter, saying, “I am honored to have the opportunity to support the Sassarini community as principal. Sassarini is a school filled with strength, love, and dedication. I am eager to join this team and continue to build upon their solid foundation of joy and academic success for all students, families, and staff.”

Superintendent Rena Seifts, who participated in the final interview panel, shared her enthusiasm: “We are thrilled to welcome Ms. Russell as the new leader of Sassarini. Her deep commitment to students and strong connection to the community make her an outstanding choice for this role.”