Rotary Club of Sonoma Valley Announces Recycling Guide for Sonoma

The Rotary Club of Sonoma has created a Recycling guide that lets guide users find out where to

recycle everything from home items, to yard items to auto items to miscellaneous things.

There are over 100 categories of just about anything you can think of and where to recycle it.

The Guide can be found at the Rotary Club of Sonoma website:

https://www.sonomavalleyrotary.org/

The Guide includes things that can be recycled in bins put out weekly for collection by Sonoma

Garbage Collectors and things that are big and small that are not put in the weekly bins,

everything from motor oil to mattresses and much more. Finding out how to get rid of

something you no longer need is just one click away!