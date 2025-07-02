Despondent Over the News

Dear Editor,

I am totally despondent over news headlines. The eviscerating of bedrock environmental laws in California by Governor Newsom and state Democrats is shocking. Studies show that the California Environmental Quality Act is not a major barrier to building affordable housing. It rarely stops a development and usually makes it better. Developer profits will certainly rise as well as unhealthy, polluting urban sprawl. The Governor has finally lost my vote forever.

Then the big ugly bill combined with Neanderthal policies from the authoritarian White House will further unravel environmental protection for our forests, deserts, rivers and ocean. Clean air and water and a healthy environment will be seriously eroded.

The remains of our social safety net is being shredded so the rich get richer. It seems that we are going backwards by decades to when ancient forests were clear cut, mining stripped mountains, buffalo were hunted to near extinction and fisheries decimated. Back to the times when the poor and sick were disposable. And when profits, greed and wealth ruled even more than today. How did all that turn out?

Teri Shore, Sonoma