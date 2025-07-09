Andy Weinberger: Tribute to Bill Moyers

Last week my old friend Bill Moyers died in New York. He was 91. In the course of his life he’d been a journalist and a TV personality. He’d once served as LBJ’s press secretary, and later on it was undoubtedly his thoughtful and quiet stewardship that helped elevate the quality of public broadcasting. Bill Moyers was a man of reason, and now, sadly, he is dead. It wasn’t a front page story; in fact, it was several pages in and buried below the fold-–not news, in other words. But for me, it made me stop, and I found myself drifting back to those early tumultuous days of the bookstore.

If you are of a certain age, you might still remember the Sonoma Valley Poetry Festival, the goal of which (apart from the sheer love of verse) was to win an appearance by Bill Moyers. He’d just written a large, wonderful book–The Language of Life–and Doubleday, his publisher, had planned a national tour. Then calamity struck: Bill was laid up in the hospital undergoing heart surgery. A book tour was out of the question. He could go to one place, maybe, eventually. But where?

That’s when his editors came up with the novel idea of a contest. The bookstore or chain store or public library that put the most effort into promoting poetry would “win” Bill Moyers for a weekend.

You can see where I’m going with this. At Readers’ we sat around and fantasized. What if it was us? Could we even compete, let alone win? What would that entail? It seemed unlikely. We didn’t have the staff of a corporation like Barnes & Noble. We didn’t have the wealthy patronage of the New York Public Library. We were nobodies from a small, West coast town. Doubleday barely knew we existed. But we went to work, anyway.

We did as many wacky things as we could dream up, whatever related to poetry. We enlisted practically everyone. At our behest, clerks at Sonoma Market stuffed their customers’ bags with printed poems when they checked out. My wife, Lilla, stood on stage and read poems during intermission at the Sebastiani Theater. We formed a Beatnik Drill Team for the Fourth of July and marched around the Plaza in flip flops and sunglasses and black berets, all the while reading in unison from Alan Ginsburg’s iconic poem, Howl. We persuaded the City to close off one end of Napa Street so we could stage a street festival and people could stand on soapboxes and recite their work. Last but not least, we cobbled together a book of local poets, the proceeds of which went to benefit the Poets in the Schools program. In the end, we were the little engine that could. No other entity in the country came close to what we did.

The day we sat with Bill and Judith Moyers on the stage of the Sonoma Valley High School gym the whole town seemed to be celebrating. 1700 people, they said. There were reporters and TV cameras. Everyone was eager to hear about poetry, I’m sure, but they were also proud of their efforts and equally interested in meeting Bill Moyers in the flesh. Ada Limon, I believe, was behind a table as well, helping to sell books. Ada Limon, the future Poet Laureate.

It was a grand event. Bill could not have been more charming or authentic or more well-spoken. He was modest, too, telling the crowd that without his wife, Judith, he could never have had such a successful career. And he meant it.

I remember how egoless he seemed, how genuinely interested he was in other people and what made them tick.

He grew up in a small town in Texas, not unlike Sonoma. He was steeped in the ministry and spent much of his life wrestling with questions of morality. Yes, he might have owed his initial fame to Lyndon Johnson, but his interests always went far beyond politics.

I wonder what he would make of the antics we’re experiencing today–the vile, thuggish, distasteful proclamations of Stephan Miller, Tom Homan, J.D. Vance, and yes, our current president. I expect he would feel disappointed, as if his lifelong passion for decency and justice was being mocked by Know-Nothings, as if the whole edifice of the America he cherished had turned somehow into a sad, flimsy house of cards.

I say Bill Moyers was my friend, but he was more than that. He was everyone’s friend, really. He was rooting for all of us.