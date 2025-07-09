Thank you David Bolling

Thank you, David Bolling for articulating the same thoughts I had as I watched our parade. At first, I too was captured by the beautiful day and spirit in our wonderful community and felt the joy. However…as the monstrous, macho machine chosen by MacArthur Place to represent them (why??…what was that?!?) passed by, it suddenly hit me: where are our beloved latino/hispanic neighbors and friends??… I asked the woman seated next to me who said she had it “on good authority” La Luz was not participating out of caution and fear.

I left the parade in tears.

The insideous effects of the dastardly, cruel Administration dominating our country are seeping even into our special and cherished community. God help us.

Sharon Barncord, Sonoma