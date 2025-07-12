Thanks for the Moyers’ Memory, Andy Weinberger

What a happy memory for Sonoma. Among other appearances, as I recall, Bill did a book signing and I stood in the long line, but not with the book he had just published. Rather I had a bound publication of religious essays one of which was a sermon, that Moyers had preached somewhere along the line, the subject of which, I have long forgotten. I do remember having a nice conversation with the author while he happily signed that chapter in the book. What a swell man, an elder statesman, of the highest caliber. Thanks Andy for the trip down memory lane.

Rev. Tim Boeve