WigOut Sonoma! Fundraiser Event to Support Cancer Support Sonoma at Jacuzzi Family Vineyards

Cancer Support Sonoma is excited to announce its highly anticipated major fundraising event WigOut Sonoma! will be held on September 25, 2025, at the enchanting Jacuzzi Family Vineyards in Sonoma Valley. Event tickets are now available for purchase at $175 each on the Cancer Support Sonoma website at cancersupportsonoma.org. A limited number of tickets are available, so early booking is encouraged to secure your spot at this not-to-be-missed event.

“Cancer Support Sonoma is Sonoma Valley’s only clinic providing integrative therapies that ease the physical, mental, and emotional effects of cancer treatment. WigOut Sonoma! has become a powerful platform for sustaining these life-enhancing services in the Sonoma Valley community,” said the organization’s executive director Rachel Glitz. “We firmly believe that all members of our community facing cancer should have local access to the therapies they need from diagnosis, through treatment, recovery, or entering end-of-life. The funds raised during this event will enable Cancer Support Sonoma to continue providing these essential services to all members of our community, regardless of financial means.”

Set against the breathtaking backdrop of Jacuzzi Family Vineyards, WigOut Sonoma! promises an unforgettable evening of connection and community. Guests will enjoy a delicious dinner by Goodness Gracious Catering, irresistible appetizers from Spread Kitchen, and exceptional wines from Jacuzzi Family Vineyards.

Guests can participate in a live auction, offering an exciting opportunity to bid on an array of unique and coveted items and experiences. Attendees can look forward to a soulful musical experience by renowned local musician Sean Carscadden, a three-time winner of the North Bay Bohemian Norbays Award for Best Americana Artist and a three-time winner of the Sonoma Index Tribune’s People’s Choice Award for Best Local Performer.

“Don a wig, alter your ego and have fun as we party with a purpose to support those who have had a cancer diagnosis and need the healing therapies of Cancer Support Sonoma practitioners,” said board president Scott Murray. “Cancer Support Sonoma staff, practitioners, and volunteers invite you to join us so that all who need our support and services receive them. No one should be left out.”

Interested in becoming a CSS client, practitioner, volunteer, or making a donation? Please visit cancersupportsonoma.org.

About Cancer Support Sonoma:

Cancer Support Sonoma is a non-profit organization committed to providing comprehensive support to individuals in the community facing cancer treatment, celebrating recovery, or navigating the end of life due to cancer. By offering integrative, complementary therapies on a sliding scale basis, Cancer Support Sonoma aims to address the physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual needs of cancer patients and their families. In May of 2024, Cancer Support Sonoma officially opened its new location at 585 1st Street West in Sonoma, California.