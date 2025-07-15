Valley of the Moon Music Festival Offers 11th Season

All Concerts To Be Live Streamed

For three weeks this month, July 12 – 27, Valley of the Moon Music Festival is presenting Liaisons, a series of ten chamber concerts that celebrate artistic and personal connections spanning centuries. The concerts feature an international roster of musicians expert in period performance, together with highly talented emerging artists, who will bring a familiar repertoire into a brilliant new light. Featured this year is music of Fanny and Felix Mendelssohn, Richard Wagner, Nadia Boulanger and Clara Schumann. There is a free Family Concert presented on July 27 at the Sonoma Community Center at 11 a.m. on the Outdoor Patio.

The Festival is a nonprofit, whose mission is to bring the unique sound of Classical, Romantic and post-Romantic chamber music on period instruments to audiences in Sonoma and beyond, and to expand the horizons of up-and-coming chamber musicians in the Apprenticeship and Laureate Programs. Its vision is to bring quality performances of post-Baroque music on period instruments to local audiences, and to ensure that this kind of performance will flourish well into the future through educational programs.

The Co-Directors and founders are cellist and artistic director Tanya Tomkins, and Eric Zivian, Fortepianist and Music Director. The concert experience is enhanced by the Blattner Lecture Series that puts the listening experience into historical and cultural perspective. Before selected concerts, dynamic speakers introduce listeners to different perspectives, inspiring a deeper understanding of the music being performed.

New this season the Festival is launching a “Crescendo Campaign” to share the concerts with a broader audience. Every concert will be livestreamed for free. Go to https://vmmflivestream.start.page. You can subscribe to the Festival’s YouTube channel for notifications.