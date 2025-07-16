David Bolling: Are You Sick Of Reading About SDC?

Me too

Yes, I know. If you are by now sick and tired of reading the Sun’s alarming reportage, opinions, rants and tired reminders about the plan to build a thousand-home subdivision in the middle of the former Sonoma Developmental Center, on the edge of Glen Ellen, a rural village with maybe 900 residents, that’s completely understandable. I’m also sick of writing about it.

But here’s the hard part. I can’t stop. Partly because every time I look out my back office window, or throw a ball against the back fence for Albus The Dog, there it is. SDC. Over my fence. We couldn’t be closer.

And since the only exit for me, my family, the dog, the cat and a hundred or so neighbors, when another firestorm roars through, is Arnold Drive or Highway 12, SDC and its enormous load of unburned fuel is very much on my mind. Adding another 2,400 people, all of them just over my fence, trying to escape that firestorm – it’s hard to imagine.

But that’s not the only reason I keep writing about SDC.

When the State of California finished moving out the last 150 or so former residents, it scratched it’s collective head and wondered what to do with SDC and its 940 spectacular surplus acres – after all, in conventional legal and bureaucratic practice, surplus land usually gets sold on the open market.

But a modicum of Stately wisdom emerged from the conversations that addressed that question, and a certain level of wisdom seemed to prevail, as reflected in California Government Code 14670.10.5. That Code was the legal permission adopted by the legislature to rechart the future of SDC. And very clearly stated in Paragraph 6 of that Code section, is this unequivocal statement:

(6) California is experiencing an acute affordable housing crisis. The cost of land significantly limits the development of affordable housing. It is the intent of the Legislature that priority be given to affordable housing in the disposition of the Sonoma Developmental Center state real property.

That seems pretty clear. It doesn’t say market-rate housing. It doesn’t say luxury, creekside, courtyard housing. It doesn’t say housing that will start around a million dollars and go rapidly up. It says affordable housing.

And California law defines income categories based on Area Median Income (AMI). Affordable Housing therefore usually refers to homes that cost or rent for monthly amounts no more than 30-to-50 percent of the household’s gross monthly income.

The approximate family monthly income needed to buy a $1 million home (assuming you put 20 percent down on a 30-year fixed mortgage), is about $20,000. The average monthly rent in Glen Ellen is currently estimated at $4,000. There are plenty of homes for sale or rent in Sonoma Valley in that income range.

And then there’s this:

“It is the intent of this act to establish a formal communication process between the State Department of Developmental Services and the community within and surrounding the Sonoma Developmental Center in order to ensure that all stakeholders are involved in the process of determining the future of the Sonoma Developmental Center.”

That’s from earlier language in another proposed 2014 State Senate bill (SB1344) that reflected the broken promise to truly incorporate community wishes and concerns in the final outcome. Clearly that never happened.

What did happen, is the Oakland urban planning firm Dyett & Batia formed an impenetrable partnership with Permit Sonoma based on the fallacious assumption that the only way to bring SDC to a financially profitable conclusion was to treat it like any other suburban subdivision. And making it profitable required that the maximum number of homes possible would be shoehorned into the site.

What the community wanted – still wants – is a community-based, appropriately-scaled, mixed-use development with a predominance of truly affordable homes and a range of community services – a music venue, another riding stable, a wine education enterprise, organic farming, recreational facilities, a public pool, performing arts facilities, an evolving emerging variety of resources in response to community needs and desires.

There are ways to make that happen, as we will once again relentlessly explain in these pages and online. But not with Dyett & Batia driving the SDC train.