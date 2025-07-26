Sonoma City Party Returns – Now on a Tuesday! August 5, 2025

The beloved Sonoma City Party is back! Join friends and neighbors for this free community celebration on Tuesday, August 5, from 5:00 to 9:30 PM in the historic Sonoma Plaza.

This year, the party moves to Tuesday night, but you can still count on the same great live music, local food and drink, and Sonoma spirit. Enjoy delicious eats from your favorite Tuesday Night Market food vendors and raise a glass from local beverage makers as you dance the night away to an incredible music lineup.

While this event coincides with a regular Tuesday Night Market evening, please note that produce vendors and farmers were invited to participate but will not be present for this special occasion.

Live music, food and drink, community fun.

Tuesday, August 5 | 5:00 – 9:30 PM | Sonoma Plaza