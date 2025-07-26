#UNTRUTH Comes to Sonoma: Screening + Live Q&A with Filmmakers

Wake Up Sonoma invites the public to a live community screening of the acclaimed new documentary, #UNTRUTH: The Psychology of Trumpism, followed by a post-film Q&A with Director Dan Partland and featured expert Anne Nelson, on Saturday, August 17th, at 5:00 p.m. at Sebastiani Theatre in Sonoma.

The film explores how disinformation, authoritarian psychology, and media manipulation are threatening democratic systems around the globe. This event offers a rare opportunity to view the film in community and hear directly from the creators behind it.

“#UNTRUTH: THE PSYCHOLOGY OF TRUMPISM is alarming, thorough, frightening, informative and in many ways powerful, all making it compulsive viewing,” — Gilbert Seah, AfroToronto

Event Details

What: Screening of #UNTRUTH: The Psychology of Trumpism

When: Sunday, August 17, 2025; 5:00–7:30 p.m. (doors open at 4:15 p.m.)

Where: Sebastiani Theatre – 476 First St E, Sonoma, CA 95476

Admission: Sliding scale tickets $12–$32 (includes optional donation)

Post-film Q&A: With Director Dan Partland and award winning Journalist Anne Nelson

About the Film

In #UNTRUTH, The Psychology of Trumpism, political conservatives, psychologists, and historians explore how partisanship, disinformation, and social media lead to the anger, conspiracy theories, and political violence, that is threatening democracy around the world.

“The film reveals how false narratives, online virality, and profit-driven news media lead to anger, conspiracism, and political violence.”

Notable voices include George Conway, Ruth Ben-Ghiat, Malcolm Nance, Anthony Scaramucci, Michael Steele, and Peter Strzok.

Featured Panelists

Dan Partland

Dan is a five-time Emmy nominee and Director of the documentary #UNTRUTH The Psychology of Trumpism, his work explores the intersection of culture, psychology, and media. Dan Partland is a veteran documentary producer and director for film and television. His work includes several landmark Nonfiction Features and Series of the past three decades. Partland is a five-time Emmy nominee with two Emmys for Best Nonfiction Series and has been twice nominated for Nonfiction Producer of the Year by the Producers Guild of America. He is the Director of God and Country, which was co created with Rob Reiner and brought to Sonoma with Wake UP Sonoma in 2024.

Anne Nelson

Ann began her career as a war correspondent in El Salvador and Guatemala and won the Livingston Award for best international reporting in the Philippines. She subsequently became the director of the Committee to Protect Journalists and the director of the international program at the Columbia School of Journalism. She is an award-winning journalist and Columbia University research scholar and playwright. Ann is the author of the book, Shadow Network, Media, Money and the Secret Hub of the Radical Right, which was the foundation of the documentary “God and Country” which she also worked on with Dan Partland. Her book Red Orchestra: The Berlin Underground and the Circle of Friends Who Resisted Hitler, was a New York Times Editors Choice and was featured in the PBS series Rise of the Nazis.

About Wake Up Sonoma

Wake UP Sonoma is a grassroots organization committed to it’s Vision: to foster a vibrant, just, respectful and welcoming Sonoma Valley Community.

Their Mission is to Educate. Advocate. Activate. They inform and educate and encourage action on local and national issues that affect the Sonoma Valley and threaten democracy and defend against Christian Nationalism. They focus on promoting advocacy of DEIA, LGBTQIA+ , BIPOC and immigrant safety in creating a community, where everyone can live, love, work, and worship free from bigotry and fear. They encourage civic engagement, and transparency in local governance and responsible development and support locally owned businesses that foster inclusion.