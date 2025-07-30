Redwood Empire Food Bank Sponsors Protein Power Up Food Drive

Throughout the entire month of August, Redwood Empire Bank is asking our community to come together and collect 15,000 cans of protein to help nourish our neighbors facing hunger.

Why protein?

Protein is one of the most requested—but least donated—items at the food bank. It’s essential for building strong bodies, fueling kids through school days, and helping families stay healthy and nourished. Items like canned tuna, chicken, salmon, and Spam, are shelf-stable and easy to use—making them perfect for donation.

Find a Food Barrel

Find a Barrel: Find our Protein Power Up food barrels across the county at local grocery stores—including Oliver’s Market (where select canned tuna is on special!) You can also find barrels at Whole Foods Markets and Grocery Outlet in Santa Rosa. CLICK HERE

Host a Bin

Host your own collection bin and bring protein donations to 3990 Brickway Blvd., Santa Rosa. Deliver It: You can send donations directly to the Redwood Empire Food Bank. Purchase canned protein online from your preferred store or use a delivery service (ie: Uber Eats, Doordash, or Instacart) and deliver it to us! CLICK HERE

Donate Funds

You won’t believe how far we can stretch your dollar! With our wholesale buying power, we can get a can of protein for just $0.85. That means a $25 donation could help us purchase 30 cans, a $50 donation can get 60 cans, and so on!*

*All donations are used as general funds for the purchase of the Redwood Empire Food Bank’s most needed food items. CLICK HERE

Wherever you are, there’s a way to participate in Protein Power Up and make a difference. Keep an eye out for our food barrels, grab an extra can when you shop, or send a donation our way. Let’s keep the protein rolling in.

Contact

Shana Koehler | Hunger Relief Worker & Donor Relations Coordinator

Redwood Empire Food Bank

3990 Brickway Blvd. | Santa Rosa | CA | 95403

O: 707-523-7900

skoehler@refb.org | refb.org