Community Meeting Scheduled to Obtain Feedback on Sound from Transcendence Theatre Company Performances

In response to community comments and questions regarding noise associated with Transcendence Theatre Company’s (TTC) Broadway Under the Stars performances at the Field of Dreams, the City of Sonoma is hosting a community meeting to provide a forum for open dialogue.

When: Thursday, August 7, 2025

Time: 12:00 PM (Noon)

Where: City Emergency Operations Center (EOC), 177 First Street West, Sonoma, CA

This meeting is intended to give community members an opportunity to ask questions, share feedback, and speak directly with representatives from TTC. A sound engineer will also be present to respond to technical inquiries.

This meeting is part of the City’s commitment to incorporating community input into TTC’s 2026 season permit application, which is scheduled for City Council consideration on August 20th.

The meeting will include opportunities to: