Adobe Drugs Now Offers Pre-Packed and Sorted Daily Prescriptions

“Managing multiple pharmaceuticals taken several times during the day can be a source of difficulty and frustration, particularly for elderly customers. Our new program is designed to help them.” So explains Aman Garg, owner and chief pharmacist at Adobe Drugs, Sonoma’s only independently owned Drug Store.

Customers getting their prescriptions at Adobe Drugs can now have their daily medication parceled out in “blister packs” for no additional charge. Pack options can be for as few as one or multiple prescriptions in a numbered monthly calendar pack or multiple prescriptions in a weekly pack divided into morning, noon, evening and bedtime.

“These presorted blister packs help customers avoid mistakes,” Garg explains, “which improves treatment outcomes. It’s easy to get confused. ‘Did I take my pills or not?’ is a common occurrence, and this system makes it easy to remember.”

Although pill boxes are available for customers to buy and use on their own for sorting, opening multiple bottles and sorting pills into pill boxes once a week can pose trouble for some people. Dropped bottles, spilled pills and incorrect dosing are common problems.

Now Adobe Drugs customers can simply ask for their pills to be presorted in blister packs when they call to renew a prescription. The soft plastic “blisters” are easily pressed so that the pills are released through a foil backing. The packs are not child resistant, however, and should be safely stored in a dry location not subject to hot temperatures.

“We want our customers to receive the very best service we can offer,” notes Aman, “and we feel this innovation will be a welcome addition to what’s available.”