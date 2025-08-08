The projected 800-900K yearly increase in revenue may be a bit rosy… The three drivers of our revenue, transient occupancy, sales, and property taxes, are boosted by tourists staying and dining in Sonoma, buying and drinking wine, and real estate transactions… All appear to be leveling off or declining.
Scott Callow, Sonoma
Revenue Drivers Are Declining
The projected 800-900K yearly increase in revenue may be a bit rosy… The three drivers of our revenue, transient occupancy, sales, and property taxes, are boosted by tourists staying and dining in Sonoma, buying and drinking wine, and real estate transactions… All appear to be leveling off or declining.
Be First to Comment