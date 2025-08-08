 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Revenue Drivers Are Declining

The projected 800-900K yearly increase in revenue may be a bit rosy… The three drivers of our revenue, transient occupancy, sales, and property taxes, are boosted by tourists staying and dining in Sonoma, buying and drinking wine, and real estate transactions… All appear to be leveling off or declining.
Scott Callow, Sonoma

More from Letters to the EditorMore posts in Letters to the Editor »

    Be First to Comment

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Sonoma Sun | Sonoma, CA Copyright © 2005-2024 Sonoma Valley Sun Newspaper ·
    Advertise · Contact Us · Site Admin Log in

    The Sonoma Valley Sun is a nonprofit, tax-exempt publication under the auspices of Inquiring Systems Inc., an IRS accredited fiscal sponsor in compliance with IRS Code 501(c)(3)