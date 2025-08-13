“To be or not to be a Blue Zone?” That Is a Question for Our Sonoma Valley!

“If you try to convince people to change their behaviors, you’ll fail. The whole idea [behind Blue Zones] is to change the environment, so that you set people up for success instead of failure.”

Dan Buettner

National Geographic Fellow and Blue Zones Founder

I am grateful to the Sonoma Speaker Series, the Sebastiani Theatre, the Sonoma International Film Festival, Vintage House, La Luz, and the City of Sonoma for having generously supported numerous events which are helping us answer the question “What’s in it for Sonoma to become a Blue Zone?” I ronically, among all of the parties with whom there have been informal discussions or even more formal presentations on this subject, there appears throughout their Mission Statements, Grant Criteria, 5-year Plans, and General Plans a common objective to do a better job of collaborating with one another in service to our diverse community.

Following the events to date, and continuing this conversation, the members of the Vintage House Board, the Sonoma Valley Hospital Board, and La Luz plan to have a joint meeting on September 23rd with Blue Zones V.P. Nick Buettner. This seeks your opinion, giving you some insight into that discussion.

In a subsequent Phase 1 Feasibility Study, volunteers from the 42,000 residents in the Sonoma Valley Healthcare District (which extends from Bennett Valley to Carneros) will be invited to participate in a six-month study. At its completion, the Study’s stakeholders will have access to data which documents the interest and readiness of Sonoma to proceed with the final phase of this effort.

The last component of a Blue Zones Project is a Phase 2 Implementation, which generally lasts three years. Petaluma is in its second year of this Phase. Upon completion of the Phase 2 Implementation, a City and its Healthcare District will be in the best position to assess if they are committed to sustaining the community outreach and lifestyle choices involved in becoming a Blue Zones Community.

Sonoma is challenged with many decisions regarding our future. Some of these challenges threaten to break up our community, attempting to make us weaker. Blue Zones is a public health program which two neighboring communities, among others throughout the U.S., are embracing on behalf of the greater social need. So that we are together a stronger Sonoma, thanks in advance for providing me with your thoughts as you consider what role you might play.

Healthy regards,

Pat Fodor

