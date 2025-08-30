Add Your Input to the City’s General Plan EIR on 9/15

The City of Sonoma has begun preparing a Programmatic Environmental Impact Report (EIR) for its General Plan Update and invites community members to participate in the environmental review process.

A public scoping meeting will be held to share information about the project and gather input on what environmental topics should be studied in the EIR.

Scoping Meeting Details

Date: Monday, September 15, 2025

Time: 5:30 PM

Location: Sonoma Community Center – Community Room 110

276 East Napa Street, Sonoma, CA

The updated General Plan will guide the City’s growth and conservation through 2045. The EIR will evaluate potential environmental impacts related to the Plan’s implementation.

The public is encouraged to attend the meeting and provide input. Written comments on the scope of the EIR will also be accepted from August 29 to September 29, 2025.

More Information

The Notice of Preparation (NOP) includes a description of the proposed General Plan Update, a land use map showing potential growth areas, and a list of environmental topics to be studied.

Additional documents and background materials—including the 2020 General Plan Update EIR (prepared in 2006)—are available at: sonomacity.generalplan.org/documents-maps

To stay informed and receive updates about the General Plan Update, visit:sonomacity.generalplan.org