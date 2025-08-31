Free Webinar with Local Fire Districts to Learn How to Become Wildfire Resilient

Wildfire is a reality in Sonoma County—but together, we can make our communities stronger and safer. Join your neighbors and your local Fire Marshall / Fire Chief at one of our upcoming workshops sponsored by the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) grant. These engaging sessions will empower you with the tools and resources to reduce wildfire risk around your home and neighborhood. You’ll also learn about our free Wildfire Risk Assessments, understand new building and insurance requirements, and about simple, effective steps to harden your home, improve defensible space, and protect what matters most.

Upcoming Dates:

Penngrove / Sonoma Mountain: Wednesday, September 10 | 6:00–7:00 p.m. | Register Today!

Why attend?

Get Expert Guidance: Hear directly from your local Fire Marshal and wildfire safety experts.

Understand Your Risks and Recommended Actions: Learn how to implement the recommendations in your Wildfire Risk Report.

Potential cost savings: Learn about actions that may reduce insurance costs and keep you in compliance.

Every action we take matters. Whether it’s clearing a five-foot area around your home or working with neighbors to create a Firewise Community, you’ll leave this workshop with a better understanding of how to protect what matters most – your family, your home, your community.