Statement by School Board President Catarina Landry About Closures

The following statement by School Board President Landry was delivered to the community at a recent public meeting.

Thank you all for being here today, for showing up in heart, in mind, and in spirit for what is undoubtedly one of the most challenging conversations a school community can have. Today we’re not simply discussing logistics or policy; we are grappling with something deeply personal, a place where milestones were celebrated, friendships were formed, and generations created enduring memories. As the California Department of Education reminds us, a school is “a community of people… the center of a community of students, parents, staff, and administrators,” and the decision to close or consolidate is “anguishing,” affecting many in profound and emotional ways.

I recognize that this is more than a building, it is your daily routine, your neighborly hub, the backdrop to countless stories, and a symbol of belonging. Hearing the news of closure is painful, and that pain is both valid and deeply human.

The goal today is to decide how to optimize the district’s resources in order to provide the best opportunities to students. Our current elementary facilities are at 50% capacity or less and that is just not an optimal use of district resources. By consolidating our school, we can better build experiences for our students,

Thank you for joining us with open hearts. Your voices matter and we do understand how emotional and difficult this decision will be for everyone. We as the board do not want to make this difficult decision, but it is our responsibility to ensure financial stability for the district and ensure that we are providing the best educational experience for all students. We have a lot to discuss as a board and our time at this workshop is limited. We do want to hear your concerns and viewpoints so we will limit public comment to 1 minute and after public comment we ask that you allow the board to have our conversations uninterrupted.

Respectfully,

Catarina Landry

Area 1 Trustee

Sonoma Valley Unified School District