Boys & Girls Clubs Book Drive

September is National Literacy Month, and with it, the launch of the first annual Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma Valley Book Drive.

Throughout September, the clubs are collecting new and gently used children’s and young adult books to expand the libraries at the six elementary and middle school BGCSV sites, and to support the Multi-Sensory Literacy Program. With only 38 percent of Sonoma Valley students reading at grade level, these books are vital to fueling the joy of reading and strengthening literacy skills for local youth.

BGCSV believes literacy lays the foundation for lifelong learning and success. Their Multi-Sensory Literacy Program is rooted in engaging multiple senses: younger members build foundational skills by tracing letters in sand, recognizing sight words through movement and forming letters with their hands. Older youth dive into creative storytelling. By making reading hands-on, interactive and fun, kids not only strengthen their skills but also gain confidence as lifelong learners.

This multi-sensory literacy instruction begins with the smallest unit of sight, sound, and feel, a single letter. The program expands to words, phrases, sentences, and paragraphs to link the three channels of learning to strengthen the connections and bridges that enable stronger channels of learning to reinforce and support the weaker channels.

Students who can read proficiently are more likely to graduate, pursue higher education, and thrive in their careers. Beyond academics, literacy empowers individuals to navigate the world with confidence, engaging as informed citizens. Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma Valley is committed to ensuring that every child has the chance to unlock their full potential through the power of literacy.

The public can participate in this effort by purchasing books or gift cards at Readers’ Books to be donated directly to the Club. People can also drop off gently used or new children’s books at Refill Madness Sonoma, or any BGCSV site. Supporters can also order books from the BGCSV online Wishlist (which ships books directly to BGCSV). And the public can make financial gifts online to support the literacy resources.

While all donations are appreciated, BGCSV members are especially asking for Spanish-language and bilingual books, graphic novels and early chapter books. Every contribution helps meet the need of BGCSV members to have more books to read, especially in Spanish – while also building a love of reading that will strengthen literacy outcomes for youth across Sonoma Valley.

To contribute or for more information, go to bgcsonoma.org or call 707.938.8544.