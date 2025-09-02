Training Session for High School Mentors 9/25

The Sonoma Valley Mentoring Alliance has announced that mentors of high school students are invited to attend a special “Let’s Talk” session to provide high school mentors with valuable tools for connecting with mentees through their high school years.

The “Maneuvering Through the High School Years” special Let’s Talk session will be held on Thursday, September 25 at 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the SVHS College and Career Center.

Mentors will meet with Anne Marie Sebastiani and Wendy Swanson of the College and Career Center, speak with Mentor Facilitator Dulce Silvi about the upcoming year at the high school, they’ll hear from Program Director Brooke Finley and Mentor Coach, Sue Warnock-Brooks, to provide mentors with tools for connecting with their mentees through their high school years.

Attending mentors are asked to RSVP to the Mentoring Center. Snacks will be provided.