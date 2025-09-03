SVMA Migrant Exhibition Pairs Dorothea Lange Photos and Current Artists

The Sonoma Valley Museum of Art (SVMA) will unveil a timely and iconic exhibit on September 27 featuring “Last West: Dorothea Lange’s California Revisited.”

Coinciding with the 90th anniversary of the Works Progress Administration, “Last West” connects Lange’s historic work documenting the Great Depression-era dustbowl migrations with the current movements for dignity in the lives of migrant populations upon which California’s robust economy and agriculture depend. The exhibition touches on the eerily contemporary issues that Dorothea Lange photographed nearly a century ago – mass migration and shelterlessness, damage to soil and landscapes, and internment.

Rarely seen images from Lange’s era will be paired with the work of contemporary California artists Erik Castro, Warren Chang, Lewis deSoto, Bruce Haley, Ken Light, Hung Liu, Narsiso Martinez, Joel Daniel Phillips, and others.

The exhibition also includes a video installation and live theater performances based on the 2020 book, “Last West: Roadsongs for Dorothea Lange,” by Tess Taylor. The performances are directed by Ciera Eis, with video projections by Ryan Yu. Set against an immersive projection of moving and collaged Lange images, five actors tell the story of Lange’s life and journeys, guiding us to see how her journeys might help us understand some of today’s contemporary issues.

“We’ve organized an exceptional group exhibition with works by California artists that, when paired with Lange’s images, highlight the ongoing issues of marginalized migrant workers and environmental harms that continue to be perpetuated today,” says Deputy Director Margie Maynard.

In addition to live theatre performances, SVMA will present a compelling fall program to coincide with the exhibition that will include hands-on art classes, speaker discussions, and other events. Visit svma.org for further program information as it becomes available. For performance dates, visit: https://svma.org/event/roadsongs/.

There will be an opening reception 5-to-7 p.m. on the afternoon of September 27.

Established in 1998, the Sonoma Valley Museum of Art (SVMA) is a membership-supported 501(c) 3, non-profit organization. It is located at 551 Broadway, one-half block up from Sonoma’s historic Plaza. Current Museum hours are Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. General admission is $10, free for SVMA members and visitors 18 and under. Wednesday admission is always free. Additional information is available at svma.org or by calling 707.939.SVMA.