Seniors Struggle With Internet Access

Editor:

I was excited to read the article about the Portrait of Sonoma Valley Seniors presentation. However, there is no ticket link in the article and nothing at the Catalyst Fund. With some poking around on the Internet, I was able to obtain tickets. I have learned some patience with the Internet. I am sure that others were/will be able to access tickets. However, I am certain that my husband would have given up. He had little need or experience using a computer at his work, except for email communications. I am reasonably certain that this is the case for other retirees, who would also have given up. This is a trend on the part of almost all service providers to ignore the resistance to and inexperience of Seniors with pc computer skills. Toss into the mix the increasingly complex Internet. This needs to be factored in when planning events (or access to medical records, government services, etc.) This will be an increasing problem as the “boomers” age.

— Iris Lombard, Sonoma