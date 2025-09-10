Sonoma Water Reaches New Milestone For Regional Weather Forecast System

Sonoma Water, the County agency that delivers water to over 600,000 people, has reached a new radar milestone in its AQPI Project thanks to a powerful federal, state and regional partnership. Partners include federal National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, state Department of Water Resources, universities including Colorado State’s Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere, and Scripps Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes, and local water agency partners led by Sonoma Water.