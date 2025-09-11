City of Sonoma Looking to Fill Commissions

Are you passionate about local planning? Committed to enhancing community engagement? Want to give back to your city? Now’s your chance to make a difference!

The City of Sonoma is currently seeking applications for the following positions on city and regional commissions, committees, and boards:

Current Recruitment(s):

City Commissions and Committees

Regional Appointments

Sonoma Valley Community Advisory Commission

One Alternate and One Emeritus* Commissioner

*In order to be considered for the Emeritus position, an individual must be a former member or alternate member of the commission.

Public involvement is crucial to the City’s decision-making process. Appointed advisory bodies, in the form of commissions and committees, play an important and valued role in our local government. These groups focus on key issues within Sonoma and its surrounding areas, providing essential feedback, recommendations, and support to the Sonoma City Council.

Interested individuals are encouraged to apply for these open positions electronically. The online application can be accessed on the City’s CivicWeb Portal by selecting the “Commission Application” tile and then clicking “Apply.”

For questions about the application process or specific commissions, please contact Sonoma City Clerk Rebekah Barr at (707) 938-3681 or via email at [email protected].

Be Part of the Conversation

Joining a commission or committee is a fantastic opportunity to engage with your community and help shape the future of Sonoma. Learn more about the City’s Commissions and Committees and see how you can contribute to your city’s growth and well-being!