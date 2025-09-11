Sierra Club’s Sun Day is September 21

The Sierra Club has announced Sun Day, a nationwide celebration of our clean energy progress and a call to accelerate the transition that’s already happening.

On September 21, changemakers in your state and nationwide are hosting events where we’ll connect, rally, sing, and come together to build a brighter future!

Find a SUN Day event near you: CLICK HERE

Clean energy facts

More than 90 percent of the new power being installed worldwide is solar power. Millions of people are getting electricity for the first time thanks to the sun. It’s now the fastest growing energy source in the world.

Solar is the cheapest way to power your home or business. And 95 percent of the new wind and solar projects deliver power cheaper than gas or coal ever could.

The clean energy sector now employs millions of workers in the US, creating sustainable jobs and economic growth in communities everywhere.

Putting solar panels on your roof is one of the best things you can do for your health and your family’s future. Communities that get most of their power from solar energy report fewer asthma attacks, clearer skies, and quieter neighborhoods. The only problem? Fossil fuel interests and the Trump administration are fighting back hard. They’re spending millions to slow clean energy progress and protect polluter profits. Now more than ever, we must demand a just transition to a healthy clean energy future.

Even Democratic politicians are backing down from fighting for solar and wind, because they think it’s not popular and that we’re not paying attention.

The bigger these Sun Day events are, the more momentum we’ll be putting back into the clean energy economy we need.

Want to be a part of the first ever national celebration of clean energy? Find an event near you!

What: Sun Day is a national day of action!

When: Sunday, September 21

Where: Over 210 events are already planned

nationwide.

The clean energy revolution is happening. Solar installations are breaking records every month. Electric vehicles are outselling gas cars in key markets. Clean energy jobs are growing faster than any other sector.