City of Sonoma Planning Commission to Review the EIR for 50-Unit Housing Development

At its meeting of September 18, Sonoma’s Planning Commission will review and potentially certify the Environmental Impact Report (EIR) for the 50-unit Montaldo housing development proposed at 19320 Sonoma Highway, roughly across the street from Maxwell Village.

The proposed project includes seven residential buildings, all with two-bedroom apartments, 25 percent of which will conform to the city’s Affordable Housing requirement. A old home on the site is proposed to be demolished while a large oak tree adjacent to Highway 12 will be protected and retained.

The developer is DeNova Homes, which has created the Mockingbird, Hummingbird and Oliva Apartment projects. The public is invited to attend and to make comments on the proposal. The meeting begins at 6pm at the Community Meeting room on 1st Street West.

The EIR and staff analysis of the project can be found HERE