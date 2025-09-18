First Dead Bird Infected with West Nile Virus in 2025 Found in the City of Sonoma

The Marin/Sonoma Mosquito and Vector Control District has confirmed finding the first dead bird infected with West Nile virus (WNv) for 2025. The American Crow was collected near Patten St. and 4th St E in the City of Sonoma and is the first detection of West Nile virus activity for the 2025 season.

“This positive dead bird serves as a crucial reminder of the endemic nature of West Nile virus in our region,” said Nizza Sequeira, Public Information Officer for the Marin/Sonoma Mosquito and Vector Control District. “We strongly encourage the public to continue to look for and eliminate stagnant water in their yards, introduce mosquitofish to permanent ponds, and take personal protection measures against mosquito bites,” stated Sequeira.

District staff will continue to trap, test, and monitor the abundance of adult mosquitoes in the area where the positive dead bird was found. In addition, vector control technicians are inspecting all documented sources of mosquito production, searching for new sources, and conducting mosquito control operations as necessary.

The Marin/Sonoma Mosquito and Vector Control, along with the California Department of Public Health, recommend using a repellent with one of the following active ingredients: DEET, picaridin, IR3535, Para-menthane-diol (PMD), or oil of lemon eucalyptus (OLE).

Other ways to protect yourself from mosquitoes and mosquito bites include:

Stock permanent water features with mosquitofish (free from the District)

Be sure to properly screen and/or secure lids on rain barrels or water storage containers

Do not over-water lawns

Clean out bird baths and animal water bowls at least twice a week

Keep swimming pools and hot tubs properly chlorinated

Make sure that septic tank lids are properly sealed and vent pipes are screened

Report dead birds to www.westnile.ca.gov

Visit www.msmosquito.org to report mosquito issues or to learn more about mosquitoes and vector-borne disease.

The Marin/Sonoma Mosquito and Vector Control District’s programs and services are funded through property taxes and benefit assessments and are provided to all residents in Marin and Sonoma counties at no additional charge.