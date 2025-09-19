Under the SUN: Catarina Landry, heritage Sonoman and School Board President

Sonoma Valley Unified School Board President Catarina Landry leads a Board which must address a fiscal crisis; decide on a third potential school closure (following Dunbar Elementary in 2023 and Adele Harrison Middle School in June); and hire a new Superintendent. Anna Pier talks with the Sonoma native about her role, her story, and her hope for the District.

You’re a native Sonoman. Yes, and I attended Sassarini, Altimira and Sonoma High. After a year at SRJC, I went to Dominican University where I got my B.A. in Liberal Studies, and a teaching credential.

Did you teach? I did a long-term substitute job, but not a regular fulltime teaching job. During Covid, I homeschooled my two children.

Your husband is a firefighter who is a local hero for what he did in the 2017 wildfires. Chris has been a firefighter/paramedic for the City of Oakland Fire Department since 2001. He just got promoted to Assistant Chief. But when the fire broke out in Glen Ellen, he was off duty, and on his own worked to save Beltane Ranch. Then he singlehandedly, with a hose and a tractor, saved our home and two neighbors’ houses.

You’re from old Sonoma families. Original Italian families. I was born a Tommasi. My nonnie (grandma) was a Viviani, born in Sonoma in 1916. Her father was Joseph Viviani, who started Sonoma Jack Cheese. My nonno (grandpa) was born in Italy and came to the United States arriving at Ellis Island, and working his way from the East coast to Sonoma on the railroad. My nonnie and nonno bought this little house near the Mission in 1935, and she lived here till she died in 2017. The property has the oldest vineyard on the Plaza. It is a varietal Meritage, and we make wine just for our family and friends.

There’s a story about you and Mattson. Yes, my husband and I may have been the only people who fought and won against Mattson when he was trying to buy up the whole town. He wanted to purchase this little house from my uncle for over $2 million, but the family trust had a clause which allowed my sister and me to buy it for its appraised value. We brought a lawsuit against him that lasted over five years. We finally won in court, and Mattson had to pay the legal fees.

Why did you run for school board? Several Glen Ellen people called me, including from the Glen Ellen Forum, urging me to go for the Area 1 seat that Cathy Coleman was leaving.

I decided to run because I genuinely care about this community, and I wanted to be a voice for the kids. I thought the Board needed someone with their feet on the ground, who had children currently in the schools. My son was entering 8th Grade at Altimira, and my daughter was at Sonoma High. I filed in August 2022, and there turned out to be no opposition. I didn’t have to campaign. So I just began then to study board governance, and talk with the current trustees.

This is a demanding volunteer job. It takes a lot of time for sure. The September 11 board packet – that’s the Agenda for our regular meeting with all the supportive documents – is 327 pages long. My children understand that this work is very important. We instilled in our kiddos the values of faith, family and community. So they are very supportive of my Board work. But at the end of the day, my family comes first.

What do you enjoy in your spare time? I love taking my dogs, Whiskey Belle and Maverick for hikes, spending time with my friends and family, and quick getaways to our family ranch in Modoc.

Was the decision to close Dunbar difficult? It was awful. That was my first year as a Trustee. I completely understand the pain our community feels now as we face the need to close another elementary site.

What are particular challenges of being a Trustee? Lots of challenges. When I first was on the Board, our meetings felt theatrical. That took away from our number one priority, the kids. I feel our current Board has worked hard at creating a level of professionalism, an atmosphere of mutual respect. Communication is better. And we are focused on the students.

Another challenge is that we don’t act as a unified district. But if we can come together, the community will better understand that all of our schools are all our schools. Every student of Sonoma Valley will get to experience different areas within the Valley on their educational journey from TK to high school.

Talk about what you want to have in a superintendent. The qualities I would like to see include visionary leadership, strength, communication, and an understanding of the fiscal responsibilities of school districts. The ability to engage our community and build strong relationships and encourage collaboration and shared responsibility for student success. A decision-maker with integrity that can balance the needs of our students with evidence-based decisions and ethical leadership. Honesty and accountability. Adaptability and resilience, and the ability to maintain focus on what is best for our students even during difficult circumstances. A leader who understands curriculum instruction and promotes professional development, and keeps the focus on student achievement and opportunities for our students.

Lastly, someone who embraces our special community of Sonoma Valley, someone who values the history and traditions of Sonoma. Someone who can share in the joy and energy of our students and a leader that will show up with enthusiasm and positivity to inspire our students and staff to honor the unique spirit of our community.

Talk about consolidation. A very difficult question. My view on consolidation remains that it is a necessary step for the long-term health and sustainability of our district. At the same time, I believe it is important to pause on moving forward with the final decision. Our community has raised valid concerns, and we have a responsibility to ensure those voices are not only heard but are a part of shaping the path forward. Re-engaging with our families, staff and community partners will give us all a greater shared understanding of the challenges we face and the options before us. My hope is that by taking a step back, we can strengthen trust, foster collaboration, and ultimately arrive at a decision that reflects both the realities we must address and the values we hold as a district for the future of our students and their educational success.

Something you want our readers to know? There’s this idea out there – I hear it a lot – that I have already made up my mind about which school to close. This is not true. And I will always consider personal experience, alternative opinions, the community’s input and concerns – and the list goes on. I’m open to listening.

Last thoughts? We are facing a huge budget crisis, another consolidation, and the search for a new superintendent. I have no doubt that this Board, with the help of our certificated and classified staff and the District office staff, and with the participation and unified support of our community, will be able to address all these challenges. We current trustees didn’t create this fiscal crisis, but it’s our duty and responsibility to right the ship.