Sonoma Garden Park Harvest Market Continues Every Saturday Until December

Sonoma Garden Park is a 6.1 acre public garden located at 19996 7th St E, Sonoma, CA, 95476 and is open daily from sunrise to sunset.

Harvest Markets take place every Saturday, 9:00 am-1:00 pm. The Harvest Market is a great place to pick up produce and flowers, and eggs harvested from our 6.1 acre sustainable garden and from our Sonoma Valley neighbors. We also sell local honey and olive oil. The market accepts credit cards and Apple Pay. Remember to bring your reusable shopping bag!

Sonoma Garden Park was originally the property of Pauline Bond, a Sonoma schoolteacher who gave the land to the City of Sonoma in 1977 with the agreement that it remains a public park. In 1993, Sonoma Ecology Center entered into an agreement with the City of Sonoma to take over regular operation of the 6.1 acre park, and began to grow it from a bare lot to its current lush grounds of orchards, gardens and public gathering places.

Improvements were made over time, including a Straw Bale Barn built in 1994, a Native Plant Nursery built in 2012, and Low Impact Design features added in 2017. In 2019, the City of Sonoma approved a new Master Plan Update, guaranteeing that this beloved park will continue to be an essential community gathering place for many years to come.

All through the growing season, Sonoma Garden Park hosts a Harvest Market in its Straw Bale Barn every Saturday from 9 am to noon, where the garden’s abundant produce — fruits, vegetables, herbs, flowers, and eggs from our chickens — is sold. For the multitude of public workshops, classes, camps, and other events held at Sonoma Garden Park, see their events calendar.