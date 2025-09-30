Give Our School Trustees Some Grace

Being in public service and making the tough decisions is not easy. There is public criticism daily, people questioning your motives in the town you live in and with the people you see daily, and then to be given a task that is nearly impossible to be able to please everyone during. It’s not just about one school or one group, it’s about the collective community. I’ve served as an elected official. It’s very eye opening seeing the other side. It’s easy to criticize, it’s much harder to have to agonize over those decisions and what makes the most sense for the good of all and to serve as a steward of our limited resources. I hope we can give all of our trustees some grace, regardless of where you stand on the issue.

— Jeni Pucillo Linfante