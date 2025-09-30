Statement on Consolidation by SVUSD Board President

The following was read by Trustee Catarina Landry at the Special Session September 23

This is one of the most difficult and emotional decisions I have faced as a trustee, and I know it is one of the most difficult conversations for our community. The decision to consolidate our elementary schools is not taken lightly, and it is not one I make without recognizing the very real impact on our students, our families and our neighborhoods.

Since our last meeting, I have listened to many of you in this community. Some of you supported my decision to postpone consolidation, while others have been extremely critical. I want you to know I have taken all of that to heart and I appreciate you all.

One thing I am not ashamed to express is that this role requires a great deal of humility. I am not a politician, nor do I ever want to be one. I am here for one reason only: to do what is right and what is best for the kids in this community.

Through that reflection, I’ve also come to realize something important: my fear in making a decision on elementary school consolidation has been due to the fact that I truly do not want to disappoint this community. But I also recognize that by delaying, I have unintentionally allowed our community to grow more divided, and I have left families, staff, and students in a state of uncertainty. That is not leadership, and it is not something I am proud of.

Another part of my fear was that I wasn’t sure if our community could make it through this decision. But I have come to realize that we absolutely can — if we choose to look through the lens of our children. If we keep their needs at the center, if we support one another in the next steps, then we can create elementary schools that share a united vision of success and student achievement. Our children deserve nothing less, and I believe our community is strong enough to walk this path together.

That realization is difficult, but it is also clarifying. It is why I am prepared this evening to make the hard decision before us, because waiting any longer will not heal us – it will only divide us further.

My heart is with this community. I see so many of you here tonight – people I care for deeply, many of you like family. That makes this decision even harder. But when I accepted this role, I knew it came with the responsibility to make decisions that are in the best interest of kids, both today and for the future of our district.

As trustees, we do not have the privilege of looking at this issue through the lens of a single school. We MUST consider ALL students. Whether schools close or stay open, every child in this district is affected. If we keep every school open while enrollment continues to decline, we are spreading our resources far too thin. The reality is that 3 out of 4 of our elementary schools are operating at less than 55 percent capacity. That means every student, no matter what school they attend, is impacted by limited resources – fewer programs and fewer opportunities.

I want to be clear about what this means for students. Consolidation is not about reducing opportunities; it is about strengthening them. If a child is excelling, we will ensure they continue to be challenged and supported so they can keep reaching higher. If a child is struggling, consolidation allows us to provide more targeted resources, more staff, and more opportunities to help them succeed. Every student matters, every need matters. Whether they are high-achieving or in need of additional support, our responsibility is to make sure every student has what they need to thrive, and consolidation gives us the tools to make that possible.

I want us to also remember something uniquely beautiful about this community: Every one of our elementary schools is located within just a mile to a mile-and-a-half of another. Our kids are already growing up together. They play sports together, they see each other at community events, and they form friendships that cross school boundaries. What an incredible gift it is for them to be able to bring those friendships into the classroom, to learn and grow side by side, not just as classmates but as a unified community of children.

And as we reflect on that, I want to be honest: my heart is with the humans who are not often in this room – the students themselves. They are watching us. They are learning from how we as adults handle this moment. It is our responsibility to come together and show them that every campus in Sonoma is beautiful, and that together we are stronger as one unified school district. We must move away from the idea that each school is its own island, separate and competing. That mindset does not serve our children. What serves them is unity, shared purpose, and the understanding that we are one community standing behind every student.

I want to be clear: it is my goal to ensure that every school in our district is successful. No matter where a child attends, they deserve a high-quality education, strong programs, and the resources they need to thrive. Consolidation is not about favoring one school over another – it is about making sure that all of our schools are places where children can succeed.

I would also like to acknowledge that consolidation is only one piece of the larger puzzle of fiscal solvency. As a trustee, I remain committed to looking at every area of our district to ensure that we are being wise stewards of public funds. That includes examining not just our schools, but also our district office staffing and operations, to make sure our resources are being used as effectively and efficiently as possible. Fiscal solvency is not just about making cuts—it is about aligning our spending with our priorities so that we can meet our state-required reserves and, beyond that, put ourselves in a position to excel again. This is about creating a stable foundation, so that in the years ahead we are not just surviving as a district, but thriving.

For the last three years, our district has studied this issue closely. We have reviewed the data on enrollment, finances, and facilities again and again. We have listened to the community through some very difficult conversations. And we have followed the Attorney General’s guidelines to ensure that our process is fair, legal and transparent. What has become clear is that more time has not been helpful. More time does not change the data and facts we are faced with today. What it does is prolong the uncertainty and deepen the divisions within our community, and I have watched this division grow even deeper since our September 11 meeting.

I know there are many who will not agree with my decision, and I respect those feelings. But I cannot ignore what is clear: leadership requires us to act. If we want to provide stability for our families, if we want to invest in strong innovative programs and attract and retain high quality educators, if we want to use our resources wisely, then we must make this decision now.

Lastly, to our students: I want you to know that I am here for you every step of the way. I will work closely with our staff to ensure that we bring forward every possible opportunity to make this transition—and the consolidation of our elementary schools—a smooth and even joyful process. I am committed to seeing you all excel, and I believe in each and every one of you.

I want you to be proud – not just to be a Prestwood Panther, a Sassarini Seahawk, an El Verano Mustang or a Flowery Falcon. I want you to be proud to be a Sonoma student, knowing that your entire community is behind you, rallying for your success no matter what school you attend. You are not defined only by your campus – you are a part of what makes up this beautiful community. And together, we will make sure that you have every opportunity to thrive.

I do not expect this decision to erase the pain or disappointment that some of you may feel. But I believe that moving forward with clarity is the only way to begin the healing process. And I remain committed to walking alongside all of you—listening, learning, and working together. As we continue the work that brought us here in the first place: to guarantee that every child in Sonoma receives the highest quality education possible – one that challenges them, supports them and prepares them to thrive in life, while uniting us as a community so every student leaves our schools prepared, confident and proud to call Sonoma home.