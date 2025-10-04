Sonoma Valley Pride Hosts Screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show at Sebastiani Theatre for 50th Anniversary

Let’s Do the Time Warp Again!

Sonoma Valley Pride is inviting the community to celebrate a cult classic in true over-the-top style! On Saturday, November 8, at 8:00 PM, the historic Sebastiani Theatre will host a screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show in honor of the film’s 50th anniversary.

The night promises outrageous fun and plenty of audience participation. Guests are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite characters from the beloved midnight movie. Doors open at 7:00 PM, with a costume contest kicking off at 7:30 PM, where prizes will be awarded to the best dressed of the night. The screening will be at 8:00PM

“This event is more than just a movie screening—it’s a celebration of queer joy, camp, and community,” said Matthew Long of Sonoma Valley Pride. “We’re thrilled to bring Rocky Horror to the Sebastiani Theatre which first showed the film 35 years ago. We can’t think of a better way to mark its 50th anniversary than by doing the ‘Time Warp’ together in Sonoma Valley.”

Proceeds from the evening will benefit Sonoma Valley Pride and its mission to celebrate and support the LGBTQ+ community through inclusive programming, visibility, and local partnerships.

Tickets are available now at: https://www.sonomavalleypride.com

Seating is limited, so attendees are encouraged to purchase early.

Event Details

• What: Sonoma Valley Pride Fundraiser – The Rocky Horror Picture Show 50th Anniversary Screening

• When: Saturday, November 8, 2025

• Where: Sebastiani Theatre, Sonoma Valley

• Time: Doors open 7:00 PM | Costume Contest 7:30pm PM | Screening 8:00 PM

• Tickets: https://www.sonomavalleypride.com

About The Organizers:

Sonoma Valley Pride

Sonoma Valley Pride brings the community together through cultural events, celebrations, and advocacy that highlight and uplift LGBTQ+ voices.

Wake Up Sonoma

A Non-Profit whose vision it is to foster a vibrant, just, respectful, and welcoming Sonoma Valley Community.

Out In The Vineyard

An LGBTQ+ Tour & Event company based in Sonoma County featuring the renowned Gay Wine Weekend event along with Pink Sonoma and others.