Supports the 8th Street Bike Trail Plan

I have no facts to contest Mr. Sales’ historical information regarding the right-of-way purchasing complications associated with the 8th Street East Bike Path proposed by County Parks, but it is very disappointing to hear his opposition and degradation of this potential and valuable 4-mile, off-road, safe Bike Path known as the Sonoma-Schellville Trial.

The Sonoma-Schellville Trail will begin in the north near Sebastiani Winery, link 7th St. East to 8th St. East along an easement behind Sonoma’s Best Café, and then run along the easterly side of 8th St. East all the way to Hwy. 121. This Trail will also effectively link to the very popular City of Sonoma Bike Path that runs through Depot Park all the way to Hwy. 12 near Maxwell Park.

Mr. Sales says pejoratively that “it’s a bike path to nowhere”. The Sonoma Valley Sun saw it fit to repeat this misleading moniker on the frontpage photo of its October 2025 edition. The fact is this 4-mile, off-road, safe Bike Path will offer numerous connections for local and recreational bicyclists along its entire path. Mr. Sales is so seemingly fixated on completion of the San Francisco Bay Trail (a laudable goal) that he apparently fails to appreciate the value of local pathways connecting our community. The Sonoma-Schellville Trail is a very doable project, notwithstanding the right-of-way purchasing complications, and I as a recreational bicyclist in Sonoma Valley value any and all additions of safe, off-road Bike Path facilities.

Dan Bell, Sonoma