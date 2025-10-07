Sonoma Valley Sun Fundraiser October 9 at Mayo Family Winery

Help keep the SUN shining at our fall fundraiser this Thursday! The fun begins at 5:30 at Mayo Family Winery in Glen Ellen, 13101 Hwy 12.

Enjoy some wine, snacks, and good conversation, plus music by the celebrated Sean Carscadden.

Supporting local journalism and media is more important than ever as corporate interests continue to gobble up media outlets. Your contributions help the Sonoma Valley Sun Newspaper continue to grow and provide this community with the reporting, opinions, and features that we need.

Bring your checkbook, credit card, and ideas to share! If you can’t make it, you can still help by making an online contribution HERE.

Over the past year-and-a-half your contribution has been part of a wave of support that has provided the Sonoma Valley Sun Newspaper with the funds we’ve needed. We’ve increased the number of pages in the printed edition, transitioned to a brighter, whiter type of newsprint, and have our paper printed at the most environmentally-friendly printer in Northern California. Our completely rebuilt website is updated daily. And we also became a nonprofit, making it easier to raise money.

Providing the Sonoma Valley community with an independent, locally-owned and operated periodical is now more important than ever. We couldn’t have done it without your help, and your continued support is essential to our success.

We want to continue to increase the depth of our content and number of pages we print twice monthly. We are recruiting for an advertising salesperson, and that requires an investment. Land-use issues and major events in our schools continue to be of great importance to Sonoma Valley, and we want to make sure they get the coverage they deserve. We want to continue to keep our Valley community well-informed. We have more plans, but we need your continued help to accomplish them.

Hope to see you this Thursday!