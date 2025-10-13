Sonoma United Methodist Celebrates 175 Years

It all began in 1850, when Methodist circuit riders traveled on horseback to preach the gospel throughout Northern California. The first organizing meeting—called a Quarterly Conference and led by Isaac Owen—was held at what is now the Nash-Patten Adobe on First Street East. From that humble gathering, preachers were sent throughout Sonoma, Bodega Bay, the Russian River, Napa Valley, and Vallejo.

Sonoma soon became known as the “mother church” of North Bay Methodism. The first pastor appointed to the Sonoma Circuit was Rev. D. Simonds in 1850. Since then, Sonoma United Methodist Church (SUMC) has welcomed more than 60 pastors and thousands of members. Through 175 years of change—relocations, risks, and renewals—the church’s steadfast laypeople have carried forward its mission: to make disciples of Jesus Christ for the transformation of the world.

Today, SUMC reflects the diversity and resilience of the valley it calls home. “We believe in the sacred worth of every person,” the church affirms. “No matter your age, ability, ethnicity, race, gender identity, sexual orientation, or immigration status—you are welcome here.”

