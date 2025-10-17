Rest In Peace, Sam Sebastiani

I really appreciated Mr. Bollings description of Sam. I was a classmate of Sam at Santa Clara and was his Campaign Chairman for his Student Body President’s Campaign. He was a great person then as he continued to be, we stayed close for many years and I was his first commercial account while I was running Terry’s Restaurants in Vallejo, California . Great man, who will be missed. Rest in Peace my friend.

— Terry Curtola, Sonoma