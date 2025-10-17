 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Rest In Peace, Sam Sebastiani

I really appreciated Mr. Bollings description of Sam. I was a classmate of Sam at Santa Clara and was his Campaign Chairman for his Student Body President’s Campaign. He was a great person then as he continued to be, we stayed close for many years and I was his first commercial account while I was running Terry’s Restaurants in Vallejo, California . Great man, who will be missed. Rest in Peace my friend.
— Terry Curtola, Sonoma

More from Letters to the EditorMore posts in Letters to the Editor »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sonoma Sun | Sonoma, CA Copyright © 2005-2024 Sonoma Valley Sun Newspaper ·
Advertise · Contact Us · Site Admin Log in

The Sonoma Valley Sun is a nonprofit, tax-exempt publication under the auspices of Inquiring Systems Inc., an IRS accredited fiscal sponsor in compliance with IRS Code 501(c)(3)