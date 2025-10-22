Supports Purchase of Railroad Right-of Way

I agree with the Sun’s efforts to clarify property ownership of the 8th Street East railroad right-of-way in conjunction with constructing the Sonoma-Schellville Trail, but I do not understand the Sun’s hostile opposition to developing a safe, Class I bicycle pathway within the old Union Pacific Railroad right-of-way from Napa Street East to SR 121. Any project that adds incremental, safe bicycle pathways within the Valley should be applauded. In fact, the owners of Sonoma Best Cafe have just recently completed clearing and mulching the old railroad right-of-way easement behind its property which now safely connects 7th Street East to 8th Street East (see photo). Yes, it will take time to transform the Valley into a bicycle friendly community and overcome many years of damaging urban design by auto-centric civil engineers. But, if an opportunity exists to improve our community, we should have the foresight to take advantage of it and not look for every angle to kill the project.

— Dan Bell, Agua Caliente