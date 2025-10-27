Applauds Shonbrun’s Point of View

Regarding your article: The Times We’re Living In- you have eloquently and passionately captured the angst, concern, and uncertainty that I and so many of us are feeling. I applaud how you married the climate crisis with the precarious state of our democratic republic.

The deteriorating environment is not simply turning of its own accord rather it is advancing at unprecedented speed due to the same forces/ folks that are tearing apart the fabric of our democracy. “ Saving our planet, lifting people out of poverty, advancing economic growth- these are one and the same fight. We must connect the dots between climate change, water scarcity, energy shortages, global health and food security. Solutions to one problem must be solutions for all. “ Ban Ki Moon

Sowing distrust of our institutions and journalistic integrity is leading this country on a path towards self destruction- as it did with the Roman Republic and then Roman Empire. To think that it won’t happen to these “UNITED” States is the height of ignorance. It seems the safeguards of co- equal branches of government are being hammered away right before our eyes … and that government of the people, by the people, for the people is in serious danger of perishing from this earth.

Stay mindful and motivated. Keep fighting the good fight.

— David Stand, Sonoma