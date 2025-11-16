Free GMRS Radio Training Workshops– December 3 & 6

Stay connected when it matters the most! Thank to a UASI grant and the collaborative efforts of Sonoma County Emergency Management, Fire Safe Sonoma, the Springs Municipal Advisory Council, Supervisor Hermosillo’s Office, Springs MYN, and other partners, free GMRS radio workshops will be offered in the Springs on December 3 and December 6.

Participants will receive a GMRS radio for their household (the one pictured is just an example), and learn how to operate it to stay connected when cell service may be unavailable. GMRS (General Mobile Radio Service) is a licensed two-way voice communication radio service for short-distance use on channels around 462 MHz and 467 MHz.

These workshops are open to local businesses, community organizations, and individuals who live or work in the Springs area. Space is limited—register today to support a more resilient and better-prepared community. The training on December 3rd will take place at the East County Services Center from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. The December 6th event is scheduled from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at El Verano School. To register, please go to bit.ly/springsgmsr. Additional participants may be accommodated if space permits. Spanish interpretation and translated documents will be available for interested participants.

For questions or more information, please contact: Nancy Brown Community Preparedness Program Manager via email at [email protected] or call (707) 565-3528.